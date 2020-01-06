SCOTTISH brewer BrewDog is opening the world's first alcohol-free beer bar today.
The Ellon-based company said the London Old Street bar will offer 15 taps of draft alcohol-free craft beer.
BrewDog said it is also expanding its core range of alcohol-free beers.
READ MORE: Brewdog in eight-figure deal to sell 'Hop Hub' global distribution HQ
James Watt, of BrewDog, said: "Drinkers opting for low or no alcohol are in danger of compromising on quality, taste and experience.
"And that’s just the beer - forget about places in which to enjoy it.
"We are going to change that. We exist to be a point of difference, and our first BrewDog AF Bar is just that."
READ MORE: Craft brewers to add alcohol-free beers to this year’s range
He added: "It is a beacon for anyone in London after an alcohol-free alternative.
"Alcohol free does not need to be synonymous with taste-free. ‘Drink All You Can Jan’ is our anti Dry January.
"Whether you have cut alcohol out or are cutting back we want to show that alcohol-free doesn’t mean compromising on quality or taste."
The BrewDog AF Bar opens at 12.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.