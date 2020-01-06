SCOTTISH brewer BrewDog is opening the world's first alcohol-free beer bar today.

The Ellon-based company said the London Old Street bar will offer 15 taps of draft alcohol-free craft beer.

BrewDog said it is also expanding its core range of alcohol-free beers.

READ MORE: Brewdog in eight-figure deal to sell 'Hop Hub' global distribution HQ

James Watt, of BrewDog, said: "Drinkers opting for low or no alcohol are in danger of compromising on quality, taste and experience.

"And that’s just the beer - forget about places in which to enjoy it.

"We are going to change that. We exist to be a point of difference, and our first BrewDog AF Bar is just that."

READ MORE: Craft brewers to add alcohol-free beers to this year’s range

He added: "It is a beacon for anyone in London after an alcohol-free alternative.

"Alcohol free does not need to be synonymous with taste-free. ‘Drink All You Can Jan’ is our anti Dry January.

"Whether you have cut alcohol out or are cutting back we want to show that alcohol-free doesn’t mean compromising on quality or taste."

The BrewDog AF Bar opens at 12.