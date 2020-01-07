LAW firm Balfour and Manson has revamped its management structure with current executive chairman Elaine Motion, known for work on the Brexit case, stepping aside but continuing to work closely with the new leaders.
The firm, with bases in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, is now led by a senior management team comprising three partners, Ann Logan, Robert Holland and Allan Gilfillan, who took charge on January 1.
Previously, the firm was headed by Ms Motion, who remains as chair of the partnership. Ms Motion led the historic Brexit case which resulted in the UK Supreme Court ruling Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was unlawful.
READ MORE: Historic court defeat for Boris Johnson
Ann Logan, a litigation partner and personal injury specialist, said: “Elaine has done a fantastic job as executive chairman, while also doing very demanding and high-profile client work.
“She was keen to hand on the executive reins as part of a long-term succession planning strategy, while remaining as chair and continuing her high-profile client work.
"The partnership decided that a senior management team of three was the best structure, and the three of us were elected in a free vote of the 23 partners.”
Mr Holland said Ms Motion would “concentrate on a more outward-facing role as chairman”.
Ms Motion said: “Ann, Robert and Alan are great lawyers and excellent leaders and I look forward to working with them to build an even stronger future for Balfour and Manson.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.