OIL giant BP has agreed to sell a portfolio of North Sea assets to Premier Oil for $625 million (£475m).
The portfolio includes stakes in the bumper Andrew and Shearwater fields east of Aberdeen.
Ariel Flores, BP North Sea regional president, said the sale formed part of BP’s plan to reshape its portfolio in the basin to focus on core growth areas.
London-based Premier sees long term potential in the assets it is acquiring.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.