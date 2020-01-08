Deliveroo has announced the creation of 70 high-skilled jobs and the expansion of its Edinburgh-based tech hub as a major flagship HQ in 2020.

This announcement follows the acquisition of the software design and development firm Cultivate in Augst when it said it hoped to create 50 high-skilled tech jobs within three years.

Indicating Deliveroo’s ambition for its Edinburgh-based tech hub and reflecting the rapid growth of Edinburgh’s digital technology sector, the company’s updated growth plan is to create 70 high-skilled jobs in 2020 alone.

It said this is a clear recognition of the strength of the digital technology sector and high-skilled talent in Scotland, and a positive milestone for Edinburgh as it continues to define itself as a globally recognised tech hub.

It is claimed this move positions Deliveroo as a key player in the Edinburgh technology scene, which has a number of notable success stories, including Skyscanner and FanDuel.

The existing team will move from the city’s technology incubator CodeBase to a new HQ in Edinburgh in April 2020.

The jobs will be made up of software engineers, product managers, data scientists, and designers, and be focused on the continued growth of the payment systems Deliveroo has built as part of its bid to become "the financial growth partner of choice for its restaurants and riders".

The new staff will work on global projects, including new tools and features to help restaurant partners run and grow their business, support their financial planning and budgeting, and build on the benefits Deliveroo offers via its food purchasing products.

The Edinburgh hub will eventually house other areas of the company’s technical organisation, which includes teams focused on consumers, riders and restaurants.

Continuing its commitment to supporting Edinburgh technology, Deliveroo’s tech hub in Scotland is supporting a range of local community projects, including Prewired, helping young people learn software development skills, Codebar, helping teach programming skills to under represented groups, and Queercode, supporting LGBTQ+ people in Scotland with an interest in technology.

It is also backing Digital Skills for Girls, a non-profit organisation working to close the gender gap in technology by teaching girls computer science.

Kate Forbes, Scottish digital economy minister said: "Scotland has a proud tradition as a digital leader and the Scottish Government is putting digital technology at the heart of everything we do.

"Digital technologies are forecast to be the fastest growing sector by 2024 and will play a leading role in the future of our economy.

“I am pleased that Deliveroo has chosen Edinburgh as the base for its new flagship HQ, its first UK tech office outside of London. This brings exciting employment and digital skills opportunities, helping us achieve our ambition for Scotland to be a world-class digital nation.”

Dan Winn, Deliveroo VP of engineering said: "Deliveroo is proud to set out our expansion plans for our Edinburgh tech hub in 2020.

“Our aim is to create 70 high-skilled jobs and launch a new Edinburgh-based tech HQ in April 2020. This is the company’s first UK tech office outside of London and reflects the strength of the tech sector and the scale of our ambition for Edinburgh.

“Edinburgh is one of the UK’s fastest growing tech hubs, with access to an excellent talent pool of high skilled people and university graduates. We are excited to build on Cultivate’s expertise to develop cutting-edge products and services from our new office.

“These new products will improve rider experience and help restaurants grow their businesses, with a particular focus on small businesses.”