MAJOR concerns among Scottish business leaders about the impact of Brexit on their international trading, supply chains and ability to hire have been revealed in a survey.

The survey, by law firm CMS, shows 69 per cent of Scottish-based business leaders view Brexit as a threat, while only 15% see it as an opportunity. Among leaders of businesses with an annual turnover of less than £1 million, 82% expressed concerns about the effects of Brexit. More than 100 executives representing the renewable energy, life sciences, food and drink, and technology sectors were surveyed.