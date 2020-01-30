A SCOTTISH clean energy firm has been selected to supply and maintain a hydrogen refuelling station for buses in Northern Ireland.

Edinburgh-based Logan Energy has been chosen to run the station in Belfast to support the roll-out of three hydrogen-fuelled double decker buses in the city.

The project, which is being led by Energia Group and Translink, received £1.9 million of grant funding from the UK Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

The Scots firm has been contracted by Energia Group to design, deliver and maintain the hydrogen refuelling station for the project at Translink’s Milewater Service Centre.

Logan Energy said it was chosen due to its strong track record and experience in delivering hydrogen refuelling stations and integrated hydrogen technologies.

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Logan Energy, said: “The refuelling station we intend to supply will be our largest capacity yet and will be the first one intended for the refuelling of double decker buses.

“Our role in this project will be extremely valuable in building on our already extensive experience of delivering hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK and Europe.”

The fuel cell buses will be powered by renewable hydrogen produced through electrolysis on a windfarm in County Antrim.