By Brian Donnelly

AN MSP has hailed a new product it is claimed is the world’s first fully environmentally-friendly medical-grade wet wipe that dissolves in seconds when immersed in water.

The Scottish product is described as the first 100 per cent soluble wet wipe that is suitable for medical use and it has now been awarded the Fine to Flush accreditation by Water UK.

Brian McCormack, the inventor of the wet wipes, said that the accreditation is a pivotal milestone in the company’s development, giving it the industry recognition on which to take the wipes out to a global audience.

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, said the product has “fantastic potential”.

He said: “It is great to see environmental innovation like this being developed in Scotland which can have a global impact.

“I have supported Brian’s work over a number of years and I am delighted to see his hard work and tenacity paying off.

“I have been very impressed by demonstrations I have seen. It will have a range of uses in the medical world as well as in the home.

“Success stories like Brian’s should be an inspiration.”

The business has also been supported by Business Gateway, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Development International and Zero Waste Scotland.

The wipes will be manufactured by strategic partner, Guardpack, which is considered the UK’s most established contract manufacturer of individual wet wipes and sachets.

Mr McCormack said: “Globally billions of wipes are used each year specifically in the medical sector. We targeted this challenging area, and after stringent testing by the water research centre were given Fine to Flush accreditation on our wipe for medical use.

“Moreover this medical wipe will pose no risk to the often expensive blockages caused by wipes within hospital settings worldwide.

“A leading international healthcare company has carried out successful biomedical tests on the wipe and are going ahead with patient trials and are very confident of the outcome.”

Mr McCormack also said: “Whilst Fine to Flush is a UK standard, it is highly regarded throughout the world and is seen as a standard by which other countries can follow suit in raising the bar in the disposal of wet wipes in the water sewerage system.

“No thermoplastics were detected during the test process for our wipes.”

The Fife-based company, founded by Mr McCormack and Garry Crighton, says it has created “revolutionary” technology for the future use of disposable wipes as well as in point-of-care medical testing kits and consumables.

It has a range that includes a stool collector for assisting in the early detection of bowel cancer and dissolvable wound dressings that were developed in partnership with a number of Scottish universities.