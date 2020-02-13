By Ian McConnell
HOUSEBUILDER CALA has won detailed planning approval for the first phase of a housing development at Jackton in South Lanarkshire.
CALA said it had this week obtained permission from South Lanarkshire Council for a development of 173 homes.
The housebuilder said the first phase of property construction would be sited south-east of Eaglesham Road, and would start in June.This development will include one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as terraced, semi-detached and detached villas, with up to five bedrooms.
Highlighting its target market, CALA said: “This variety of house types is expected to meet market demand from families, first-time buyers and downsizers, while helping to address a significant local housing deficit.”
