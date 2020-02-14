A MORAY hotel has been sold to a Far East-based group by Crerar Hotel Group, after being put on the market with a £3.55 million guide price.

Lake Merritt Group, which is based in Thailand and already owns Braid Hills Hotel in Edinburgh and Windermere Hydro, has bought the feuhold property and business of the 52-bedroom Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. It described the deal as “magnificent”. Crerar Hotel Group said the deal was part of its “right-sizing strategy”.