SCOTTISH housebuilder CCG Homes has submitted a planning application for a luxury apartment development on the former Calderwood Lodge Primary School site in Newlands on the south side of Glasgow.

The Victorian Calderwood Lodge building would be retained and converted under the plans, while the 1960s school extension would be demolished and replaced with new-build flats. The development would comprise 20 apartments, including two, three-bedroom penthouses.

Laying out its plans, CCG Homes said: “The 1960s school extension, containing classrooms and a games hall, will be demolished. In a similar but smaller footprint, the new flatted block is proposed, incorporating two and three-bedroom flats with generous proportions and attractive living spaces that overlook the park and gardens.”

CCG Homes , which is based at Cambuslang and is working on the Newlands project with Glasgow-based architect Stallan-Brand, said: “The stone walls to the front, rear and side boundaries will be kept and repaired, and the same gated access points will be used. The mature trees along the street boundary will also be retained in keeping with the surrounding residential area.”

Subject to planning permission from Glasgow City Council, CCG Homes hopes to be on site later this year.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre Boris bridge highlights Tory perception-reality gulf

The development would also include private parking, with 25 per cent of this featuring electric car-charging points.

The housebuilder, part of CCG Group, highlighted its current 156-home development at Riverford Gardens at Pollokshaws on the south side of Glasgow, which is due to be completed by October.

CCG Homes managing director Calum Murray said: “Calderwood Lodge presents an exciting opportunity to create something special with the conversion of the Victorian building and the new-build construction of apartments...This year is set to be one of the busiest on record for CCG Homes.”