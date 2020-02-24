PUBS chain Wetherspoons is taking a large unit at a Lanarkshire shopping centre, in a move which will create 90 jobs.

Wetherspoons has completed a deal with commercial property agent Lambert Smith Hampton to take a 23,000 sq ft unit, formerly home to Bairds department store, at the Regent Shopping Centre in Hamilton, with the new pub-restaurant due to open later this year. The Regent centre, which was built in the 1970s, is home to tenants including Marks & Spencer, Wilko and Boots, Costa, New Look and WH Smith.

Ryan Kee, director of retail agency at LSH, said: “This will be very welcome news for Hamilton town and Regent Shopping Centre. Wetherspoons is an excellent brand to introduce to the area and we have no doubt that it will prove to be a popular addition to our food and beverage offering at the scheme. The company will be investing significantly to redevelop the former Bairds unit, an important and prominent building in the town centre, and with the creation of 90 jobs this will have a major positive impact on the local economy.”

Bill Reid, manager at Regent Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted to be making this announcement today, the latest in a series of exciting changes at the centre. Last year Card Factory relocated into the scheme, Holland & Barrett relocated within the centre and upsized, Hays Travel converted the Thomas Cook unit and The Works opened a new store here as well.

“Wetherspoons is trailblazing with its modern offering, excellent food and high-tech customer service approach and we look forward to working with the team as they prepare for an opening date later this year.”