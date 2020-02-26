Plans have been lodged for a national ‘robotarium’ at Heriot-Watt University.
The creation of the UK's first facility of its kind reached a significant milestone after its business case was approved by the Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal joint committee.
This plans were prepared by Michael Laird Architects on behalf of Heriot-Watt University for the design of the national robotarium at Heriot-Watt, sited on its Edinburgh campus at Riccarton.
The multimillion pound hub, to be built at Heriot-Watt University in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, will be the UK's leading innovation hub for robotics and autonomous systems, delivering leading-edge research and support for business creation and growth, as well as data skills.
The new robotarium will build on Heriot-Watt's ground-breaking robotics research which is already contributing towards the drive to revolutionise manufacturing, healthcare, offshore energy, construction and marine science.
