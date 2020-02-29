EASYJET will cancel flights and put in place cost-cutting measures, including pay and recruitment freezes, to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, writes Scott Wright.

The moves were announced as the airline reported a “significant softening of demand and load factors” in and out of its bases in the north of Italy, where towns and villages across the Lombardy region have been placed in lockdown to halt the spread of the virus. By last night there were 650 cases of coronavirus in Italy, with the death toll climbing to 17.