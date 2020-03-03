EDINBURGH-based consumer brand investor Inverleith LLP has acquired a majority stake in mountain sports clothing and accessories specialist Montane.

Inverleith flagged plans to expand Montane’s distribution in the UK and export markets, with a “sharpened focus on product development in this rapidly growing market”. The partners of Inverleith are former chairman and chief executive of merchant bank Noble Group Ben Thomson, and Paul Skipworth, a former boss of Scotch whisky distiller The Glenmorangie Company.

Montane was founded around 25 years ago, and develops and sells clothing and equipment for trail-running, hiking, climbing and mountaineering.

The price paid by Inverleith for the majority stake was not disclosed. Northumberland-based Montane Ltd made pre-tax profits of £936,362 on turnover of £13.1m in the 12 months to September 30, 2018.

Jake Doxat, managing director of Montane, flagged an opportunity for its new majority owner to take the business to the “next level of growth”.

Mr Doxat, who will remain a director, said: “After over two decades at the helm, it is time to hand over the reins of Montane to a passionate new owner who recognises the strength of Montane’s differentiated position, who shares the company’s values and beliefs and who has the consumer and commercial expertise to help steer the company to its next level of growth.”

Mr Skipworth said: “Consumers in this area are seeking brands with heritage, authenticity and credibility; brands that are both highly functional, yet also attractively designed. Montane fits these requirements as a company and brand built steadily over the last 25 years.”

Other Inverleith investments include majority stakes in The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, food and drink products business Good Hemp, health and wellness supermarket and food-to-go chain Planet Organic, and UK artisan chocolate brand Montezuma’s.