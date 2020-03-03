Mackie’s has unveiled a 60 per cent jump in annual operating profits to £2.12 million, after bucking a market decline with growth in ice-cream sales and enjoying a surge in revenues from chocolate.

And it has flagged plans to pursue expansion of its ice-cream sales in London and south-east England.

The Aberdeenshire company revealed yesterday that it had achieved a 20% rise in turnover to £16.7 million during the year to May 31, 2019.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Toys out of the pram mood on Brexit looks most inauspicious ahead of UK-EU talks

Turnover from ice-cream sales was up 20% during the year, the family business noted, on the back of expansion in the UK and 78% growth in export markets. The Far East is the biggest export territory for Mackie’s, with the company noting in its annual report that this region now accounts for 12% of total sales. Taiwan is among the Far Eastern markets in which Mackie’s has enjoyed export success.

The company’s UK turnover rose from £12.7m to £14.6m in the year to last May. Turnover from the Far East climbed from £1.15m to £1.97m. And US turnover came in at £77,153 in the year to May 2019, from a standing start, the accounts show.

Mackie’s also highlighted the boost provided to ice-cream sales in the financial year by the hot summer in 2018.

The company also flagged a boost to overall turnover from Mackie’s 19.2, its first ice-cream parlour, in Aberdeen. Mackie’s said this parlour had achieved year-on-year growth in sales of 136%. It underlined the potential for the Marischal Square office development to boost sales.

READ MORE: Mackie's enjoys record sales at home and success in Taiwan

Mackie’s also flagged progress for its chocolate in export markets. Overall, chocolate sales surged 63% in the year to last May.

The company said its “traditional” flavour remained Scotland’s top selling ice-cream product and had risen to fourth place across the UK as a whole “against a total market decline of 1.8%”.

Mackie’s added: “The firm is now targeting further market expansion in London and the south-east.”

The company noted that, across its entire business, revenues from exports had increased by 72%, “with the US and Far East markets developing at pace”.

Mackie’s noted all staff had received a 5% bonus on the back of the strong results.

READ MORE: Demand from Taiwan lifts ice-cream firm Mackie's of Scotland

Mac Mackie, managing director and one of three sibling owners, said: “This has been a quite extraordinary set of results for the business. While this set of results undoubtedly benefited from 2018’s glorious summer weather, beyond that this was no fluke. We’ve worked over the years to grow, cut costs and diversify the business across products and markets.”

He added: “Our dedicated and immensely loyal team is central to everything good that we do – and we were able to provide all staff with a 5% bonus, reflecting our gratitude to everyone involved. I’m especially delighted to see our chocolate range maturing.”

Mackie’s highlighted its investment in creating a £4.5m, state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly refrigeration system which it said would reduce both energy use and carbon dioxide emissions by 80%.

Mr Mackie said: “This past year’s success is enabling us to make a serious investment in improving our operations, which will in the longer term increase our sustainability and secure job opportunities for more staff in our native Aberdeenshire and beyond.”

Mackie’s increased its workforce by seven to 83 during the financial year.

Ice cream has been produced on the fourth-generation Mackie family farm since 1986.

Highlighting the family's longstanding environmental focus, Mr Mackie said it was aiming to be 100% self-sufficient in renewable energy by this year.

Pre-tax profits at Mackie’s, including interest receivable and similar income, were £2.18m, up from £1.38m in the prior 12 months.