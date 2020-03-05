EXCLUSIVE

By Kristy Dorsey

The Auchrannie resort on the Isle of Arran has postponed a refurbishment of its main hotel in favour of a £1 million investment in additional staff accommodation as Brexit has led to a plunge in applicants from the European Union (EU).

About one-third of staff at the employee-owned resort are EU nationals from outside the UK, though the ratio has fallen from 33% in February 2019 to 29% last month.

More worryingly, the number of applications from those outside the UK has dropped by roughly 75% since the Brexit referendum, from around 200 per year to just 50.

Linda Johnston, co-founder and managing director of Auchrannie, said most of the EU nationals now joining the resort are coming from other employment within the UK.

With the competition for staff heating up – particularly in places like Arran, where there is a dearth of affordable homes for locals – the management team felt it best to add to the housing for its workforce.

“That is one of the things that we have to do to attract quality people to our business and retain them,” she said. “It has become even more important after Brexit and the new immigration policy that was recently announced.

“We are doing absolutely everything we can to make Auchrannie an employer of choice.

“That’s why we’ve also been investing in things like training and development programmes, to make hospitality a genuine career decision.”

The three new staff accommodation units are due to be completed in June, and will take the number of rooms for employees up to 102. The resort currently has a total of approximately 180 staff.

About one-quarter of the £1 million investment is being offset by the sale of older accommodation within the resort to a private buyer.

Ms Johnston and her late husband, Iain, bought Auchrannie in 1988 when it was a 16-bedroom guesthouse.

Linda – a former PE teacher – and Iain – who had worked as a tourist officer for the island – entered into the venture as a way of providing facilities such as a swimming pool for the island’s residents.

Today, the four-star Auchrannie resort provides accommodation for up to 534 visitors across a range of hotel and self-catering lodges. The facilities also include three leisure restaurants, two leisure clubs and an outdoor adventure centre.

The family transferred ownership of the resort to it staff in November 2017 via an Employee Ownership Trust, with the owners paid out of the profits of the business over a 25-year period.

Ms Johnston, who has led the business as managing director since 2010, said the business was sold to its staff at a discount to the open market price, which at that time was reportedly £4.3 million.

This was done to ensure that the resort could afford to continue re-investing in its development, and adhere to its ethos as an asset to the local community.

Profits in the first two months of this year have been impacted by disruptive weather, as ferry cancellations have led to refunds on bookings by visitors unable to make their way to the island. However, reservation levels remain strong with another six retreat lodges due to come on stream this year.

“Arran is a thriving destination,” Ms Johnston said. “Visitor numbers are growing, and new products are coming on board to keep the island fresh.

“The main worry for us is the whole workforce thing with the immigration policy.

“You have to wonder what else is going to hit the hospitality industry, with talk about expanding the tourism tax while business rates are already taking a big chunk out of what we can re-invest in our product and pay to the people who are the foundation of our business.”