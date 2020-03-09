THE UK’s FTSE-100 index of leading shares plummeted this morning, showing a loss of nearly 600 points at its intra-day low, amid a global sell-off triggered by mounting fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices.

Shortly after midday, the FTSE-100 was trading down 427.42 points at 6035.13. It touched an intra-day low of 5891.56 points, having finished last week at 6462.55 points, following a 242.88-point tumble on Friday.