A HIGHLAND hotel located at the start of the North Coast 500 route has been put up for sale for less than £200,000.
The Proudfoot family has engaged business property adviser Christie & Co to sell the 12-bedroom Conon Bridge Hotel, which is currently closed, with vacant possession for a fixed price of £195,000.
Christie & Co said the owners of the hotel, south of Dingwall, were “seeking a sale in order to enjoy a well-deserved retirement”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A simple decision Prime Minister Boris Johnson should make amid coronavirus crisis
The hotel, on Conon Bridge High Street, has two bars, as well as the 40-cover Crispins restaurant.
Stuart Drysdale, director at Christie & Co, said: “The Conon Bridge Hotel…presents an excellent opportunity for an individual or couple to re-establish this small hotel in the village.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Senior Scottish economist warns situation 'most uncertain' in 50 years as stock markets plunge
“The property is ideally located to take advantage of visitors to the region and specifically the NC 500 route.”
Chistie & Co noted the hotel was “centrally located within the North Highlands”.
It added: “The hotel is located at the start of the NC 500, which is now established as a major tourist route within the Highlands.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment