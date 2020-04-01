An office building in the heart of Edinburgh has traded in a deal worth more than £5 million, which was 20 per cent ahead of asking price.

Wemyss House, which is located at 6-8 Wemyss Place and faces onto Queens Street Gardens in Edinburgh’s historic New Town, has been purchased by an Austrian private family office.

The transaction represents a net initial yield of around 5%, with Knight Frank representing the vendor – also a private investor – and Savills acting for the buyer.

Consisting of 12,368 sq. ft. over five floors, the high-quality office building incudes Savills; Quartermile Ventures; and Opus 2 International, the legal software company, among its current tenants. It also features a residential penthouse on the fourth floor, which is owned separately.

READ MORE: Whitbread hotel and restaurant plan for Princes Street store gets go-ahead

Euan Kelly, partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “The deal for Wemyss House underlines the strength of demand for quality office assets in Edinburgh – the sale attracted significant interest and the price achieved was around 20% ahead of initial asking.

"It also reflects the continued prominence of international investors in Scotland’s commercial property market, who last year accounted for more than half the value of all transactions, and the growing role of high net worth individuals who are seeking secure, long-term sources of income.”

Mark Fleming, investment director at Savills in Edinburgh, said: “Our client was delighted to have secured this attractive, well-let investment against a background of fierce competition from other investors.

"The quality of the building, its architecture and location within the New Town, which received World Heritage status in 1996, were all attributes that attracted our client. Further, the fact that residential values are soaring in immediate locale, means the asset’s value is also substantially underpinned by residential as an alternative use.”