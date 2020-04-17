A NEW planning application has been lodged for the Diageo Johnnie Walker Whisky Experience in Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The application is for the exterior lighting scheme for the building and includes images by Simpson & Brown, which was appointed in November 2018 to prepare consent applications for the former House of Fraser site.

Agents Turley said in a letter to the Edinburgh City Council: “We have submitted today via e-planning an application for listed building consent on behalf of our client Diageo Scotland Ltd/Parabola Hope Street LLP.

It said it also submitted completed listed building consent form and ownership certificate.

It said: “Planning permission and listed building consent was recently granted for the change of use from retail to whisky-themed visitor experience with ancillary retail, bars, offices, training and event space, including roof-top extension and other external alterations.

“The current application proposals comprise the external lighting scheme for the whisky-themed visitor experience.”

Turley adds: “The fixtures and fittings for the exterior lighting scheme have been discretely located on the building so that they are not visible from the ground and therefore minimise the impact on the architectural integrity and fabric of the building.

“The level of illumination is limited and is well matched to the architectural features of the Princes Street and Hope Street elevations. The lighting scheme will match and enhance the architectural features of the building and draw attention to the entrances on Princes Street and Hope Street.

The surface mounted units are minimal in scale and design and are discretely located, therefore causing minimal disruption to the facades of the building.

The drinks giant's proposal will create about 180 jobs and is part of a wider push to upgrade visitor facilities at its distilleries providing malts for the Johnnie Walker blend.

Diageo is to invest more than £185 million in a series of "Scotch whisky experiences", which includes revamping its 12 distillery visitor attractions and a £35m layout to reopen the distilleries of Port Ellen and Brora.

