A 240-acre site two miles from St Andrews, including a partially formed golf course, has been put on the market.

Property consultancy Galbraith, which is handling the sale, highlighted a potential opportunity for a buyer to complete the golf course development, subject to planning. It also flagged potential for “a variety of other commercial uses, subject to planning permission”.

Galbraith said: “A major opportunity has been newly brought to the market by Galbraith in Fife this month, with the sale of 240 acres of land at Feddinch Mains, offering a partially formed new golf course together with a semi-derelict farmhouse and steading.”

George Lorimer at Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an outstanding proposition, just minutes from the centre of St Andrews, the ‘home of golf’ and one of the country’s most desirable locations.”

He said that the original planning permission for the site included an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse with 41 bedrooms and a shop, storage buildings, and car parking, as well as the establishment of a renewable energy source.

Mr Lorimer added: “Subject to planning there is potentially scope for a purchaser to continue with the development, and create a superb new course with some lovely coastal views with the benefit of a fantastic unrivalled location.”

He acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus crisis on golf tourism but cited strong longer-term growth in domestic and overseas interest in the sport.

Mr Lorimer said: “The demand for premium and championship-standard golf courses increases year-on-year in Scotland. Notwithstanding the impact that Covid-19 will certainly have, golf tourism was expected to generate £325 million for the Scottish economy this year. Interest in golf continues to show stellar growth, with the best courses attracting national and international visitors.”

He added: “The site also has excellent potential for a variety of other commercial uses, subject to planning permission, and is only ten minutes by car to St Andrews and the glorious Fife coast. The purchaser could potentially put their own stamp on the property and take advantage of its excellent location to create a premium tourism-related business.”

Galbraith noted Feddinch Mains extends to approximately 240.9 acres (97.5 hectares) and comprises a ring-fenced block of land to the west of the A915, with an entry road already in place and a farm track leading to the farmhouse and steading outbuildings.

The property consultancy added that the Category B-listed farmhouse is of a traditional stone build over two levels under a slated roof and is in a “semi-derelict abandoned condition”.