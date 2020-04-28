The sale of 240 acres of land near St Andrews, which includes a partially formed golf course, has attracted a “good level of interest” from the UK, elsewhere in Europe, the US and Asia.

The interest in the Feddinch Mains land was flagged yesterday by George Lorimer of property consultancy Galbraith, which is handling the sale.

Galbraith has now set a closing date of May 7 for “best and final offers” for the land, which also includes a semi-derelict farmhouse and steading and is about two miles from St Andrews. The sale price has not been made public but is available to potential buyers on application.

A possible opportunity for a buyer to complete the golf course development, subject to planning, was flagged last week by Galbraith. The agent also noted potential for “a variety of other commercial uses, subject to planning permission”.

Mr Lorimer said last week that the original planning permission for the site included an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse with 41 bedrooms and a shop, storage buildings, and car parking, as well as the establishment of a renewable energy source.

He noted the impact of the coronavirus crisis on golf tourism but cited strong longer-term growth in domestic and overseas interest in the sport.

Galbraith did not name the current owner of the land at Feddinch Mains, citing a privacy agreement.