AROUND 27 per cent of Scottish digital technology firms project their workforce will increase by the end of 2020, amid the coronavirus crisis, with 44% forecasting no change in staffing, a survey published today reveals.

The survey, by industry body ScotlandIS, signals the vast majority of firms forecasting shrinking staff levels expect a decrease of only between one and five employees. About one-third of firms in the sector have already furloughed staff and 30% are planning to do so in coming weeks. However, 29% have already hired new staff or are planning to do so in the near future. And only 8% have already implemented, or are planning, redundancies.