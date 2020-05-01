By Ian McConnell

A DETACHED office building in central Glasgow has been put on the market, with the opportunity to create a hotel among the development opportunities flagged by selling agent CBRE.

Portcullis House at 21 India Street, which is owned by Mapeley, occupies a “substantial heritable island site of 0.826 acres”, with the property extending to around 99,782 sq ft, CBRE noted.

The selling agent said the property “benefits from a short-term lease” until April 1, 2021 from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government at a rent of £500,000 per annum exclusive of value-added tax.

CBRE said that an initial feasibility study led by Cooper Cromar Architects had been undertaken to identify redevelopment opportunities subject to necessary consents, with “options including mixed-use sites comprising office, hotel and build-to-rent accommodation, or a landmark office building up to 275,000 sq ft”.

Andy Cunningham, a senior director at CBRE, said: “The launch to the market of Portcullis House represents an exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a centrally located property, with a number of options to reposition the building via full-scale redevelopment and the potential to significantly increase the net useable accommodation.”

Asked whether some or all of the development options could involve demolition of the existing building, Mr Cunningham replied: “While the feasibility study highlights the potential around demolishing the existing building to make way for a new-build development, the building offers large open-plan floorplates that will appeal to developers looking to carry out an extensive refurbishment. We have already had a number of inquiries from developers considering either of these approaches.”