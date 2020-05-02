A WEST Lothian garden centre which is having to focus its efforts on home delivery at what would normally be its busiest time of year, amid the Covid-19 crisis, has secured loan funding from Bank of Scotland.

Employee-owned New Hopetoun Gardens, which has had to close its doors to the public and furlough 28 of its 36 staff amid restrictions implemented across the UK to slow the spread of Covid-19, has secured a £195,000 funding package from the bank under the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS). An additional £110,000 of CBIL funding has been earmarked for the end of the year should the lockdown continue beyond May.