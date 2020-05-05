A SCOTTISH clean energy company has secured a key part in a six-figure contract for a hydrogen fuel project in Northern Ireland.

Logan Energy, which recently opened the first public hydrogen refuelling station in Scotland’s central belt for hydrogen-electric and dual-fuel vehicles at Wallyford, has been selected to supply and maintain three trucks which carry compressed hydrogen supplying buses.

The tube trailers will be used for the transportation of green hydrogen produced from an electrolyser located at a wind farm in County Antrim, owned and operated by Energia Group, the energy supplier.

The hydrogen will be moved to Belfast’s main public transport depot, where it will power a fleet of Translink double decker fuel-cell buses, using a refuelling station which is also to be supplied and maintained by Logan Energy.

The firm was selected by gas and electricity supplier Energia which is a lead partner organisation in the €9m EU-funded GenCOMM project, which aims to address sustainability challenges of communities in north west Europe through the implementation of smart hydrogen-based energy and commercial models.

Logan Energy was selected for the five-year contract by Energia after proposing the most innovative and cost-effective tube trailer solution with its trailer suppliers, Calvera. Logan Energy also plans to expand its experienced network of maintenance staff in order to provide ongoing maintenance and assistance throughout the project.

Bill Ireland, Logan Energy chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Energia as a key technology provider for this integrated project; one that will technically and financially validate the renewable hydrogen value chain.

“As well as offering the best technical and economic solution, we believe we were selected to be the supplier of choice due to our strong track record in supplying and maintaining hydrogen technology for other key hydrogen projects across Europe and the UK, such as the Levenmouth Community Energy Project, SEAFUEL and in Orkney for EMEC.”

He also said: “This contract is significant for us because it shows that our extensive technical track record of hydrogen systems, and proven ability to deliver, is valued by key players such as Energia, but it also demonstrates a viable renewable hydrogen supply and demand scenario that we can replicate in towns and cities throughout the UK, Europe and further afield.”

Logan Energy is also developing plans to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis powered by solar power at its base on the outskirts of Edinburgh.