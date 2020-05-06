BARNBROCK Farm, near Bridge of Weir in Renfrewshire, has been put on the market, with the selling agent flagging potential for the development of a rural or leisure business.

Galbraith cited potential for a purchaser of Barnbrock Farm, which is for sale at offers over £340,000, to develop the likes of an outdoor education centre, an upmarket campsite, or an equestrian venture. It noted the site had been used most recently as an office, as part of Clyde Muirshiel Country Park.