BARNBROCK Farm, near Bridge of Weir in Renfrewshire, has been put on the market, with the selling agent flagging potential for the development of a rural or leisure business.
Galbraith cited potential for a purchaser of Barnbrock Farm, which is for sale at offers over £340,000, to develop the likes of an outdoor education centre, an upmarket campsite, or an equestrian venture. It noted the site had been used most recently as an office, as part of Clyde Muirshiel Country Park.
The agent said the Barnbrock Farm property included a “substantial traditional farmhouse” with four principal rooms, three bedrooms, a kitchen and a storeroom, as well as two adjoining stone-built barns used recently as workshops and stores. There is also a modern accommodation block with a kitchen, shower room, and storage rooms.
Galbraith noted the property also featured a corrugated metal barn with a mezzanine floor providing storage or workshop space, “all set amid 4.68 acres of wooded grounds”.
Within the grounds is a campsite “with eight timber shielings or glamping pods, requiring refurbishment”. There is a grazing paddock and a burn, as well as an electric vehicle charging station.
Galbraith noted the property currently had planning permission for, and was in use as, commercial premises. There is also planning permission for a campsite.
Fiona Fulton of Galbraith said: “Barnbrock Farm offers an excellent opportunity for a number of uses – perhaps as an outdoor education centre, premium campsite or an equestrian property. Equally the property could be converted as a...rural home. Sites such as this with planning permission are rare in this region. It would be relatively straightforward to modernise or extend the existing buildings, or change the land use to residential, subject to the necessary consents.”
She noted Castle Semple Loch, well-known for wildlife and bird-watching, was nearby.
