DRINKLY, the Edinburgh drinks delivery start-up, has rebranded as Shoply after broadening its offer into convenience goods.

The move comes after sales soared by 500 per cent amid lockdown in the six weeks ended May 3 compared with the same period last year, with “mixed basket” sales accounting for a growing number of transactions.

John Robertson, Drinkly chief executive, said: “Convenience has always been the main driver for us and we knew that we could deliver greater convenience and value to consumers by extending our range without compromising or diluting our fundamental promise.

“Over the last few months we’ve been actively looking at ways develop our platform and proposition beyond drinks and snacks, and integrating a convenience-led retail offer with our existing business stood out as a natural progression.”

READ MORE: Drinkly nears fund target for ambitious expansion

The convenience sector is expected to grow by 12% to £41.9bn in 2021 and, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, has provided a vital lifeline to communities by helping get vital supplies to residents.

Shoply said it connects consumers to quality convenience stores in their area, enabling them to shop across the entire product range online with guaranteed delivery in under one hour.

The online marketplace now hosts 30 retailers throughout the UK and is collaborating with the Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) on a partnership that will see Shoply piloted across a number of SGF member stores.

Pete Cheema, SGF chief executive, described Shoply as “one of the most innovative and customer-focused retailers in Scotland”, adding: “They are passionate about what they do.”