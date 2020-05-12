Ryanair has announced a plan to restore 40% of its flight schedule from July 1.

The airline said the measure is subject to government restrictions on flights within the EU being lifted and "effective public health measures" being put in place at airports.

Crew and passengers will be required to wear face masks or face coverings, and pass temperature checks.

The plan would involve nearly 1,000 flights per day being operated and 90% of Ryanair's pre-Covid-19 route network being restored.

The airline said there will be lower frequencies than normal on its most popular routes as it aims to maximise the number of airports it serves.

Since mid-March it has operated a skeleton daily schedule of 30 flights per day between the UK, Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Queuing for toilets will be banned, but "toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request", according to the airline.

Refreshments available to buy on board will be limited to pre-packaged items, and sales will be cashless.

Ryanair said all surfaces in its cabins will be disinfected every night with chemicals which are effective for more than 24 hours.

The carrier will require all passengers flying in July and August to complete a form when they check in, stating how long their visit will be and where they are staying.

This information will be provided to EU governments to "help them to monitor any isolation regulations they require of visitors on intra-EU flights".

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O'Leary described the Government's plan to order international travellers arriving in the UK to self-isolate for two weeks as "ineffective" but insisted "it is manageable".

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "The reality is, we're over the peak of the virus.

"What we now need is to take effective measures, and effective measures certainly in air travel will involve masks and temperature checks.

"They're not going to involve measures that have no public support like lockdown, isolation. They're utterly unimplementable anyway because you don't have the police resources to go and check the people."

He added: "We know from our own customer feedback, there's a huge pent-up desire of families who want to get away to the beaches of Spain and Portugal, where, by the way, there will be no spread of the virus."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all but essential international travel since March 17, while domestic holidays are not allowed due to the Government's lockdown orders issued six days later.

Vodafone bounced back from a multibillion-euro loss to post a profit in its most recent financial year, the company revealed on Tuesday.

Chiefs were able to hold onto a nine euro cent dividend, even as many companies decide to slash theirs in the face of coronavirus turmoil.

Chief executive Nick Read revealed that pre-tax profit was €795 million (£697 million) in the 2020 financial year which finished at the end of March. It comes on revenue of nearly €45 billion(£39 billion), up 3%.

It is a major change from the €2.6 billion (£2.3 billion) pre-tax loss that the telecoms giant presented just a year ago.

However, revenue fell slightly below the €45.4 billion (£39.8 billion) that analysts had forecast.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation), was €14.9 billion (£13.1 billion), in the middle of the company's guided range.

"Vodafone has delivered a good financial performance - growing revenue, adjusted Ebitda and free cash flow - whilst building strong commercial momentum through the year and executing at pace on our strategic priorities," Mr Read said.

The company said that it had managed to attract four million customers to its unlimited mobile data plans after launching a speed-tiered unlimited plans in six of its markets.

It also launched 5G in 97 cities in eight European countries.

Supermarket Morrisons has posted surging retail sales over a "volatile" first quarter, but revealed a hit from plunging fuel demand amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Bradford-based chain reported a 5.7% rise in group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, in the 14 weeks to May 10.

It said group sales jumped 10.8% over the last two weeks of the quarter, with a 9.6% contribution from retail and 1.2% growth in wholesale.

But with tumbling sales on its forecourts included, group sales were 3.9% down in the quarter.

Morrisons said fuel like-for-like sales have crashed around 70% since the UK went into lockdown in late March as Britons have been forced to stay at home.

Morrisons said that the fuel hit and temporary move to close its in-store cafes, as well as surging costs of protecting staff and adapting its business, are likely to weigh on profits over the first half.

The firm cautioned the outlook of the impact of coronavirus remains "uncertain", though it stopped short of warning over full-year profits.

It added that higher costs from coronavirus are likely to be offset by £228 million in savings from the business rates relief, while it expects fuel sales to bounce back strongly once lockdown begins to end.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: "We are facing into the unprecedented current challenges and are playing our full part to help feed the nation."

First quarter trading saw sales initially boosted by coronavirus panic buying, then impacted by the initial lockdown and weak Easter trading, before seeing a "significant improvement" in recent weeks.

The group has been focusing on meeting soaring demand for home deliveries and has more than doubled its online slots through a significant increase in stores available for order picking, and is launching a new click-and-collect service at nearly 280 stores by mid-June.

Its Morrisons store on Amazon Prime Now is also going nationwide, increasing from 17 stores to over 40 in the coming weeks.