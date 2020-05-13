PLANS have been unveiled for 500 homes, shops and a “water park” by property company Hansteen.

It is claimed the proposals for mixed-use development on land to the East of Gilston Farm, Polmont, will help create jobs and deliver new housing.

The 55.6-hectare site near Falkirk will include residential, employment, commercial and retail uses, with associated infrastructure.

A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Falkirk Council, noting the intent of Hansteen to submit a planning application, establishing the principle of development on the site.

The indicative masterplan currently comprises residential land for circa 500 units, land for employment related uses, a green network and open space which features a large area for such space and “a water park that can act as both flood attenuation for climate change modelling events and as amenity open space”.

Development will ”assist in addressing partial flooding of the site”.

Ken Haldane, a consultant for Hansteen said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward our exciting proposals for the site, which will serve to deliver much-needed housing in the area. In addition to housing and employment uses, we are keen to get the views of the public and hear what they would like to see in terms of potential community uses.”