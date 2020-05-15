PLANS have been drawn up for a “landmark” development in Glasgow city centre , including 182 new homes, on a site which was formerly home to distiller Wright and Greig,

Ryder Architecture said the proposals it had developed for the one, two and three-bedroom, build-to-rent apartments and duplexes at 64-72 Waterloo Street, on behalf of Liverpool-based developer Brickland, aligned with “Glasgow City Council’s aspiration to substantially increase the number of people living in the city centre close to existing facilities and services”.

It added that the plans also linked with the “council’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon by 2030”.

Distillers’ House, also known as Coltas House, was designed by architect James Chalmers in 1898.

Ryder noted that the southern and eastern façades fronting on to Waterloo Street were “impressively decorated and adorned with sculptures”.

The architect noted the proposal would “restore and repurpose key parts of the B-listed Distillers’ House which has been unoccupied and in a state of deterioration for some time”.

It added that the building had been badly damaged in a fire in the 1940s, which had resulted in the original dome and roof features being removed.

The proposal provides for these features to be reinstated in and for stonework repairs – "to restore the elevations to their original splendour".

Planning and development consultancy Turley has submitted applications for planning, conservation area and listed building consents.

Ryder noted that a new-build element would occupy the existing footprint of 70-72 Waterloo Street as well as the rear of the site.

It added: "A complementary elevation would front on to Waterloo Street before rising to the site’s rear, accommodating the majority of the new homes with panoramic views across the city."

In addition to new homes, Ryder said the the proposal woud create a "major new meeting space at the heart of the site", with various commercial and residential amenity uses. It said this would provide "vibrancy to the area beyond the typical business hours of occupation in the Central Business District".

Darren Leary, chief operating officer of Brickland, said, “Brickland is delighted to be involved in this fantastic project which will provide high-quality residential accommodation in the city centre.

"The build-to-rent sector is bourgeoning in Glasgow and we expect this development to make a significant contribution toward increasing vitality and vibrancy in the area, in line with Glasgow City Council’s aim of increasing sustainable city-centre living. The heritage assets on the site, including the B-listed Distillers’ building which will be sympathetically incorporated into the new development, will create a fantastic offer for residents and have made this a fascinating project to work on.”