UNITED Capital has completed its largest deal to date as it acquired national central heating and electrical services firm Saltire Facilities Management, a company with over 320 direct employees and annual turnover of around £30 million.

Glasgow-headquartered Saltire Facilities Management was founded in 2000 as a public/private partnership with North Lanarkshire Council.

United Capital described it as one of the UK’s largest central heating and electrical service providers with offices across Scotland and south west of England.

United Capital, which acquired former Scotland Top 500 company, McGill, and Angus-based electrical services firm, Alliance Electrical in 2019, has significantly expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Saltire Facilities Management.

Graeme Carling, United Capital chief executive, said: “Our team are delighted to get this deal over the line, Saltire is an exciting addition to the United Capital family.

"Saltire are exactly the type of business that we are looking to acquire, they are a profitable business, deliver facilities management services on large public sector contracts and most importantly have a solid and vastly experienced management team leading the company.

“The existing staff, operatives and management will remain in place and it will be business as usual.”

John Reynolds, Saltire Facilities Management general manager, said: “The team at Saltire are happy to have completed the sale of the business to United Capital, but of course, the work doesn’t end.

"Our experienced team of staff, operatives and managers will continue to run the business on a day-to-day basis with the added support of Graeme and his team. It is an exciting time for Saltire as we join the United Capital family."

United Capital set out its ambitious strategy in December 2019 which sees the company target the acquisition of UK building services and facilities management companies with a collective turnover of £300 million over the next three years.