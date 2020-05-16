PLANS have been lodged for a £40 million development to create 182 new homes in Glasgow city centre, on a site which was formerly home to distiller Wright and Greig,

Ryder Architecture said the proposals it had developed for the one, two and three-bedroom, build-to-rent apartments and duplexes at 64-72 Waterloo Street, on behalf of Liverpool-based developer Brickland, aligned with “Glasgow City Council’s aspiration to substantially increase the number of people living in the city centre close to existing facilities and services”.

Ryder said the gross development value of the project would be about £40m.

Consultancy Turley has submitted applications for planning, conservation area and listed building consents.

Ryder noted the project team had had “several meetings with the council prior to submission and the proposals have evolved through discussion and engagement with planning and design officers”.

It added: “Officers have provided helpful feedback which has been taken into consideration in the final proposals.”

Distillers’ House at 64 Waterloo Street, also known as Coltas House, was designed by architect James Chalmers in 1898. Ryder noted the proposal would “restore and repurpose key parts of the B-listed Distillers’ House, which has been unoccupied and in a state of deterioration for some time”.

It said the building had been badly damaged in a fire in the 1940s, resulting in removal of the original dome and roof features. The plan includes reinstating these features and stonework repairs.

Ryder noted a new-build element would occupy the footprint of 70-72 Waterloo Street as well as the rear of the site. It said: “A complementary elevation will front on to Waterloo Street before rising to the site’s rear, accommodating the majority of the new homes with panoramic views across the city.” The proposal includes a “major new meeting space at the heart of the site”, with “commercial and residential amenity uses”.