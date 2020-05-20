MORE than a third of the oil and gas reserves in the North Sea may be left in the ground following the slump in oil and gas prices experts have warned.
A study by Aberdeen university specialists found 36 per cent of the remaining oil and gas is held in finds that would be uneconomic to develop at current prices.
These contain 4.6 billion barrels.
