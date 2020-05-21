Innis & Gunn, the Scottish craft brewer and retailer, has unveiled its plans for a major new brewery along with news of a home delivery push.

The brewer has submitted an application for planning permission for its £20 million brewery at Heriot-Watt University’s Research Park to the west of Edinburgh.

It will be the first major brewery to be opened in Edinburgh for 150 years. The partnership is the UK’s first collaboration of this type between a full-scale brewery and a university.

The brewer said it is planned to meet demand,and the project will create up to 30 new jobs and see the brand’s 45 office-based staff relocate from its head office in Edinburgh’s Randolph Crescent.

The firm was not able to put a timescale on construction because of constrictions related to coronavirus.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn founder and master brewer, said: “In normal times we would expect this process to take three or four months. However, because of the Covid-19 situation we are not able to say how long this stage might take.”

Its 24-hour cold beer delivery is being tested. “We are currently trialling this across Glasgow and Edinburgh but this will be expanded in the coming days to include more postcodes once we are certain that service levels can be met.”