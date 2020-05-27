Belhaven Pub Partners is reducing rents by 90% for all its tied pubs from June 11 until they can legally reopen, the company said.

The 90% concession will continue during the first four weeks that a pub can legally reopen and then remain at 50% for the following four weeks, meaning support will run almost up to September at the earliest, it said.

As well as the rent concessions, the announcement also confirms that tied tenants will receive eight weeks of trade support when buying barrels of beer or cider from Belhaven after they reopen.

The move will benefit around 120 pubs across Scotland and the decision follows the first wave of financial support from Belhaven Pub Partners that covered the initial 12-week period.

The first wave of support involved the launch of a Partner Support Fund and one-to-one discussions with all tied pubs to understand their immediate financial situation and ascertain which pubs needed immediate rent concessions as they had not been eligible for any government grants.

Pubs with a rateable value between £18,000 and £51,000 have been eligible for a government grant up to £25,000 to allow businesses to continue paying fixed costs, such as rents.

So far approximately £4m of rent concessions has been made across the UK by Belhaven Pub Partners through its support fund to tied tenants to cover the initial 12-week closure period.

The brewer said the latest additional support comes as Belhaven continues to work with trade associations on making the case to the UK and Scottish governments that further government support for the hospitality sector is needed as companies try to keep up with accumulating fixed costs while businesses remain closed.

Wayne Shurvinton, managing director of Belhaven Pub Partners, said: “From the outset balancing as much support for our tenants as we possibly could alongside ensuring the long-term survival of Belhaven has been our priority.

“By deferring rents before pubs were ordered to close we removed any immediate cashflow concerns for our partners and since then have reassured them that we would support them in every way possible when it came to rent and I’m very pleased to announce these latest measures.

“None of us are immune to the financial implications of pubs closing and we all have to work together to survive this existential threat to our industry. I’m grateful to every single one of our tenants who has worked with us and trusted that we were doing all we could to look after them.

“We feel we’ve played our part and it is critical the government continues to play its part in supporting our sector. The support so far is extremely welcome but as a tenant ourselves with over 500 landlords, we have not received rent concessions in the way we are offering them to our tenants and further support on rent payments is needed to support the recovery of the pubs sector.”

The chief of shopping centre owner Hammerson has announced plans to step down weeks after a £400 million deal to sell several sites fell through.

David Atkins will hand over his post as chief executive in spring next year, at the latest, the company announced on Wednesday.

He will have been in the job for almost 12 years, leading the owners of the Bullring in Birmingham and Silverburn in Glasgow.

The company said Mr Atkins decided to step down "with the agreement of the board."

His decision comes three weeks after the company lost a major deal with a private equity giant which would have made a much-needed £400 million.

Orion European Real Estate decided it would rather abandon the deal, and pay the £21 million that would cost, than push ahead in uncertain times.

It would have seen Orion take over seven retail parks, including in Middlesbrough, Falkirk, Rugby and St Helens.

Hammerson has been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis.

In March it revealed that only 37% of the rent it was expecting for the first quarter of the year had been paid on time.

Mr Atkins said: "It has been a privilege to have led Hammerson for over 10 years and I am proud of the many achievements and the incredible colleagues I have worked with.

"The current environment, exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19, is undoubtedly the most challenging we have faced as a business.

"I feel now is the right time to search for a new chief executive, a person who can not only lead the business as we emerge from this period, but also into its next chapter."

Chairman David Tyler said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank David for his enormous commitment in leading Hammerson during the past decade.

"He has led the company with ambition, passion and integrity, creating a culture that will live far beyond his time.

"He has developed Hammerson significantly through the growth of our premium outlets business, the geographical diversification of our portfolio, our market leading sustainability framework and the establishment of our City Quarters strategy.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with him until a successor is appointed."

Halfords is set to reopen 53 stores to welcome back customers as it said it has seen a surge in bike sales since the Government relaxed lockdown rules and encouraged commuting that avoids public transport.

The stores spread across the country will allow a limited number of shoppers through its doors under a model bosses want to call "Retail Lite".

Halfords has been allowed to remain open throughout the global pandemic and subsequent lockdown, classed as an "essential" business.

The decision comes a day after the Government said most non-essential retailers could reopen from June 15, although the announcement was overshadowed by the Dominic Cummings scandal engulfing the Prime Minister.

The company chose to close sites and operate an employee-only model where customers could make purchases from outside or online, meaning of 335 of Halfords' 446 retail stores have been run this way since lockdown.

alfords said: "However, there is no timetable or deadline in place for doing so and the pace will instead be dictated entirely by the company's confidence that it can keep its colleagues and customers safe."

New rules include reduced customers, queuing marshals, safety notices and floor markings, sneeze screen visors for staff and instructions to customers not to handle or try on products.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: "There has been a big surge in demand for our bike products and services as people have taken to cycling during the lockdown, both for commuting and for fun.

"We are also anticipating a similar level of demand for our motoring products and services in the coming days, as people begin to use vehicles again that in some cases will have been off the road for many weeks."

In addition to its retail stores, Halfords currently has 346 of its 373 garages and 77 vans operating under a contactless model.