SCOTLAND‘s ‘largest carbon-neutral development’ has taken a step closer with full planning application now submitted.

The John Dewar Lamberkin Trust has submitted proposals for a mixed-use development as a sustainable expansion Perth including plans for a national innovation business park and some 1,500 homes, leisure and educational provision supported by a smart energy grid.

It is hoped the Perth West project will be a catalyst for Perth’s ambition to become the most sustainable small city in Europe and help the economy of Scotland.

The economic analysis submitted with the application shows that the investment will support 1,285 construction jobs, generating a one-off boost of £118.7 million. In the longer term the 25-hectare Perth Eco Innovation Park in Perth West is forecast to contribute £65m GVA per year to the Perthshire economy once complete and create over 1,000 skilled jobs.

READ MORE: Plans for new low carbon community unveiled

A mobility hub will host parking and car sharing facilities, electric charging points for cars and bikes, a medical centre and a bus service as well as connecting Perth West into the centre of Perth.

Residential development will promote active travel and public transport. Three neighbourhood centres, connected by a pedestrian and cycle-friendly street network in each neighbourhood will offer local facilities and bus connections. The mobility hub and logistics centre will provide integrated last-mile delivery services.

Alexander Dewar, of the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust, said: “This is the culmination of eight years of planning and collaborative research to support the growth of Perth through investment in infrastructure and land that enables climate change adaptation, skilled employment opportunities and public amenities for the city and region. As a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis we must urgently rebuild our economy and create jobs, but in a manner that addresses the graver challenge of climate change.”

Mr Dewar, a descendent of the John Dewar & Sons distillers founder, added: “The estimate from our financial analysts is that the construction of the site is going to cost about £263m. What we are hoping is that through the staged sales of development land and we will sell it as either serviced or unserviced land and whoever buys that land they will be investing in the building.”

Its innovation highway is a plan for an integrated energy, data and road corridor enabling logistics businesses, public transport operators, industrial and manufacturing businesses and residents to access low-carbon, smart energy and the mobility infrastructure. UK government funding through the Tay Cities Deal has unlocked £5m for this element of Perth West.