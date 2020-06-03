By Ian McConnell

TWO historic properties in the heart of Edinburgh owned and developed by Chris Stewart Group will be branded and operated by luxury hospitality company Cheval Collection from July.

Cheval Collection’s deal with Edinburgh-based Chris Stewart Group (CSG), to brand and operate The Edinburgh Grand and Old Town Chambers, marks its first move outside London and will add 100 apartments to its portfolio from this summer. It currently has 512 apartments across eight London residences.

Old Town Chambers, a few yards from the Royal Mile, has 50 apartments. A further 25 apartments, opening on to the Royal Mile, are due to be opened next year.

The Edinburgh Grand in St Andrew Square also has 50 apartments.

George Westwell, chief executive of Cheval Collection, said: “The Chris Stewart Group, with some of the most historically rich buildings in Scotland’s capital, was our first choice for Edinburgh when we opened discussions in 2019. These will be our first properties outside London and a huge step in our ever-evolving journey.”

Chris Stewart, chief executive of CSG, said: “We are recognised as innovative developers and operators of complex listed buildings and we found that passion for exceptional quality products and service reflected in our Cheval Collection partners.”

He added: “This agreement for The Edinburgh Grand and Old Town Chambers provides access to premium sales channels that were previously closed to us as independent operators and realises another step forward for our growth strategy. We are confident the combination of our expertise for property design and development [and] Cheval’s quality brand and sales reach will open up many further opportunities.”