THE revelation that developers are forging ahead with plans to build a 200,000 square foot office on Glasgow’s Clydeside may have caused some initial surprise among observers.

After all, a recurring narrative throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been the suggestion that the crisis may spell the end of office life as we know it, given how seamlessly many have transitioned into working from home.

It is a judgment, however, which could well prove to be premature.

While it seems likely that some employers will look to formalise working from home once the crisis ends, driven in some cases by a need to reduce costs, there will still be a requirement for many businesses to maintain premises owing to the nature of their work. There are also benefits to office life which cannot be easily replicated in the virtual world.

The last few weeks may have shown that meetings can take place efficiently on digital platforms. But they have also underlined the importance of face to face contact, which better allows people to read conversational signals and nuances in expression. Those tasked with negotiating a Brexit deal on both sides of the table could well be finding that progress is being hindered because of the absence of such personal interaction.

It can also be argued that it is much easier to collaborate, exchange ideas and to build relationships when people co-habit physical workspaces.

More broadly, there is an argument that the presence of high-quality office stock will continue to be vital to efforts by towns and cities to attract inward investment, employment and to help create a general sense of vibrancy and economic well-being.

Such thinking is prevalent at organisations such as Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Glasgow City Council, with the latter channelling major investment through the City Region Deal to help ensure the city is an attractive a place to work, live and play.

The coronavirus has focused minds on the need to keep the wheels of industry turning in the short term. But it is important to try and see beyond the current crisis and to how cities can create wealth and prosperity for generations to come. And a key part of that will be to ensure our towns and cities are front of mind when big employers are looking to for locations to establish new bases.

In this regard, it was heartening to report early in the lockdown that Barclays had no intention of allowing the coronavirus to derail its £400 million investment in a new campus on the south banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Work had been progressing rapidly on the campus, which will house around 5,000 employees, until the lockdown forced a temporary suspension in April.

But the bank’s commitment to the project is unaffected. “Barclays recognises the value of having office space where colleagues can collaborate and innovate for our customers and clients,” a spokesman said yesterday.

“In Glasgow, this means that we remain 100 per cent committed to the completion of our world-class campus under construction in Tradeston. We will be resuming construction in line with the Scottish Government’s guidance.”

Similarly, it has been encouraging to hear that other big projects are still going ahead despite the crisis. These include property developer Osborne & Co’s plan to transform the old City of Glasgow College, known as The Met Tower, into 120,000 square foot of Grade A office accommodation. Osborne submitted its detailed planning and listed building application, which also involves building a new hotel that would link to the Met Tower, in early April.

That commitment has now been matched by London-based Soller Group, which submitted its detailed planning application for a 200,000 square foot Grade A block on Glasgow’s Broomielaw area last week.

Despite the gloom cast by coronavirus, Soller boss Nick Treadaway said it was wrong to suggest the days of the office are numbered.

“While people are saying it is the death of the office, we do not see it that way,” he said. “There may be changes in the way we work, but the fundamental decline of the office has been overstated before, and I think it is being overstated here.”