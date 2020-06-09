By Ian McConnell

The developer of what is set to become Glasgow’s largest single office building is implementing measures to reflect the “post-Covid-19 reality of working life”, enabling occupiers to reach their chosen floors without having to touch any part of the structure with their hands.

All of the “touch-points” for 177 Bothwell Street have been reviewed, said developer HFD Property Group, noting human touch had been “identified as a major factor in transmission” of Covid-19 coronavirus.

HFD, highlighting its implementation of “a series of health and wellbeing measures” at 177 Bothwell Street, added: “Occupiers will be able to arrive and reach their chosen floor – via reception, security turnstiles, and lifts – without having to touch any part of the building’s exterior or interior, whether they enter the premises by foot, bicycle, or car.”

It noted the property’s existing “intelligent-building technology” would be enhanced, citing as an example the pre-accreditation of visitors’ mobile devices to allow them to operate security gates and lifts with an “app” (application). HFD added that touchless, app-activated lighting would “remove the need to physically operate switches”.

Due to be completed in summer 2021, a large section of 177 Bothwell Street has been pre-let to Clydesdale Bank parent Virgin Money for its new headquarters.

HFD noted the building’s ventilation system was “ being reviewed to incorporate new filtering methods and enhance heat recovery safety”.

It added: “Underfloor heating will replace air-based systems, particularly in small, high-density areas – such as toilets and reception – meaning there is 100 per cent fresh air ventilation supplied without recirculating air.”

HFD Property Group managing director Stephen Lewis said: “As lockdown measures ease and office-based businesses return to work, there is a lot to consider for landlords and occupiers before any kind of normality can resume.”