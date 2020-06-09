FRESH plans for the refurbishment of King’s Theatre in Edinburgh have been submitted but the project has fallen behind in its schedule by a year.

A design statement has been prepared by Bennetts Associates on behalf of Capital Theatres as part of the application for planning permission and listed building consent and submitted to Edinburgh City Council.

It includes proposals for an education area and further facilities to boost community use of the theatre which first opened in 1906.

The application is for King’s Theatre on Leven Street and includes significant alterations and improvements to improve accessibility, public space and performance facilities.

READ MORE: The £20m revamp of the King's Theatre revealed: changes to stage and backstage will 'broaden its repertoire'

Scottish actor Brian Cox played King Lear there and has said the theatre, which has a ceiling mural by John Byrne, would be an ideal venue for a Harry Potter extravaganza.

Capital Theatres said: “Opened in 1906, Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre is one of Scotland’s oldest and most loved theatres. Now over 110 years old, the theatre is in urgent need of an ambitious, major redevelopment to protect and enhance the built heritage for future generations and to modernise facilities, so it can attract customers and top-quality touring productions.

“The theatre believe it is the only Grade A listed theatre in the UK yet to have a major upgrade. The project will futureproof and sustain the operation of the A listed theatre, whilst providing community access to, and engagement with, its significant heritage.”

Building work will include essential access, public and technical improvements.

“Our aim, however, is not only to transform the historic building but also to create a wide-ranging programme of community and educational activities so that we can engage audiences from across Scotland with the built heritage and a century of social and cultural heritage of the King’s Theatre within its neighbourhood of Tollcross.

“Modern facilities will enable us to attract top quality touring companies which will help restore the King’s as one of the UK’s premier drama houses and bring new work to Edinburgh which has previously been unable to tour here.

“Keeping the building busy, vibrant and relevant will mean that we can keep it viable and well maintained for the next 30-50 years.

“Currently, uncertainty remains on the impact of the Covid-19 virus and the essential need to focus on public health.

“Moving forward, we must continue to consider the future viability of performance and cultural venues in order to ensure these facilities remain available for as many people as possible.

“The project programme has been delayed by a period of one year with construction due to commence mid-2022.

“In the meantime, we remain actively engaged in achieving planning and listed building consent.”

The plan was priced between £20 million to £25m in 2018.