OUTPUT in Scotland will slump this year as the coronavirus triggers the worst economic downturn in modern times although the pace of decline will be slightly slower than in the UK, experts have predicted.

Economists at accountancy giant KPMG have forecast that Scotland will record a 6.8 per cent fall in output this year compared with a 7.2% decline for the UK.

The prediction is based on modelling which KPMG said highlights the scale of the challenges ahead, with no clear end in sight to the current crisis.

Catherine Burnet, Scotland Regional Chair at KPMG, warned: “Considerable uncertainty remains around the timing of a vaccine which will impact the timing and speed of the recovery, as well as the extent of any permanent damage to the economy.”

KPMG said it is unlikely the economy will be able to fully restart until a vaccine is available to allow social distancing measures to be removed or effective treatments for the coronavirus are developed.

Assuming a vaccine is available by mid-July next year, the firm reckons Scotland and the UK will return to growth in 2021.

Output is expected to increase by 3.4% in Scotland in 2021 and by 2.8% in the UK.

But the growth rates would likely be lower in the event of a hard Brexit.

The transition period following the UK’s formal departure from the European Union is due to end on December 31.

“An end to the transition period with no deal, or with a more limited trade deal, would see a much weaker economic recovery next year,” said KPMG.

The firm reckons a dramatic increase in unemployment is in prospect even if the UK completes the Brexit process with a fuller trade deal in place.

It has predicted the UK-wide unemployment rate will average 8.6% this year and 11% in 2021.

The support the Government has provided for employers in key sectors such as hospitality to preserve jobs under the furlough scheme may come to an end before they can return to normal trading.

James Kergon, senior partner at KPMG in Glasgow, noted: “The gradual winding down of the Job Retention Scheme may well result in a sudden change in fortunes for many workers throughout Scotland.”

He added: “There is some optimism, though, in the figures. A number of English regions have a particularly narrow concentration of industries, placing them at higher risk of economic damage. Scotland’s economy has diversified significantly over recent years, which should help to mitigate some of the impact we’ll feel from the most at-risk sectors, including tourism, hospitality and retail.”

The predictions are based on a central scenario considered by KPMG. Modelling completed by the firm suggests all areas of Scotland will be hit hard by the economic fallout from the coronavirus although some will fare notably worse than others.

Aberdeen City is expected to suffer the biggest impact thanks to its reliance on the oil and gas sector. North Sea firms are slashing spending and jobs in response to the oil price plunge triggered by the coronavirus.

Output is expected to fall by 8.6% in the Aberdeen city local authority area this year then to rise by 3.8% in 2021.

“Before lockdown, the North East was already facing major economic challenges as the energy sector battled with oil price fluctuations and a global effort to move towards significant climate reduction targets,” said Martin Findlay, senior partner at KPMG UK in Aberdeen.

KPMG reckons output will fall by 6.7% in the Glasgow City Council area this year and increase by 4.4% in 2021.

The city of Edinburgh area is expected to suffer a 6.4% fall in output this year followed by a 2.6% increase.

West Lothian is set to fare best with a fall on 5% followed by a rise of 3.6%. A spokesman for KPMG noted the area has a broad economic base.

If a vaccine for the coronavirus is not found until the end of 2021 KPMG reckons output in the UK will decline by 7.2% in 2020 and increase by 0.9% in 2021.

Output rose by 1.2% in Scotland in 2019 and by 1.4% in the UK.