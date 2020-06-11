Computing giant Hewlett Packard has committed to a further decade at its technology refurbishment facility in Erskine following a move into upgraded space within its existing campus.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) employs about 400 people at the Bishopton Campus, where it has been in operation since the 2002 acquisition of Compaq. The site refurbishes millions of laptops, printers and servers annually, which are supplied to customers throughout Europe.

The US firm has signed a 10-year lease on nearly 171,000sq ft of space which includes a 148,513sq ft production and storage area along with 22,443sq ft of office accommodation. This refurbished space is a similar size to its existing floor area.

The deal with landlord DXC Technology is said to the be the largest industrial transaction in the west of Scotland so far this year. The Bishopton Campus extends to more than 500,000sq ft of office and production space, the majority of which is occupied by DXC.

“I am delighted and proud to be extending our presence in Scotland for another 10 years,” said Marc Waters, managing director for the UK at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“The HPE Technology Renewal Centre in Erskine is world-leading and at the forefront of the global battle against e-waste. Our team in Erskine has unrivalled expertise and serves customers across the whole of EMEA.

“The continued success of the centre is testament to the skill and operational efficiency of the HPE team and growing recognition of the importance of the circular economy.”

The Scottish site is one of HPE’s two global tech renewal centres, the other being in the United States. Together they process more than four million IT assets per year, with 90% upcycled and resold, 9% recycled and 0.4% going to landfill.

The Erskine facility is also home to HPE sales and operations staff.

David Reid of real estate firm CBRE acted on behalf of DXC Technology in the transaction, while HPE was represented by Fergus Maclennan of Cushman & Wakefield. Mr Reid said CBRE is currently in discussions with potential occupiers about the 30,000sq ft of space that remains available the Bishopton Campus.

“We were delighted to finalise the transaction with HPE despite the challenging global events,” he added. “The company’s commitment to the building is testament to the quality of space and the amenities available.”

HPE has previously underlined its commitment to its base in Scotland, saying it would maintain its presence in Erskine regardless of how the UK leaves the European Union. Speaking in September, the company’s Ray McGann said: “The level of expertise and technical capability we have here is extremely important to us and our customers.”