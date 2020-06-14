Fashion chain Quiz this week revealed it is to cut 93 jobs with the closure of 11 stores as part of a restructure move to offload loss-making outlets and reduce its rent bill.

The Glasgow-based company said by taking the action it meant 822 of the 915 staff connected to the property arm will remain with the group.

READ MORE: The retailer moved to buy back stock and some of the assets from the Kast division on the same day it placed it in administration, for £1.3 million.

One of Scotland’s biggest pub companies this week made a rare foray into public debate by throwing its weight behind calls for the two-metre social distancing rule to be reduced to one, declaring that failure to do so will result in a further “devastating” blow to jobs in the sector.

READ MORE: A senior executive at Caledonian Heritable, owner of The Dome in Edinburgh, has declared the Scottish Government move to set a July 15 date for the reopening of the tourism industry will “become inconsequential if two-thirds of the industry remain closed due to the unsustainable restrictions currently in place”.

Due to be completed in summer 2021, a large section of 177 Bothwell Street has been pre-let to Clydesdale Bank parent Virgin Money for its new headquarters https://t.co/r6O6rJeP9d pic.twitter.com/RRKQnzO8nc — Herald Business (@_HeraldBusiness) June 9, 2020

The developer of what is set to become Glasgow’s largest single office building said this week it is implementing measures to reflect the “post-Covid-19 reality of working life”, enabling occupiers to reach their chosen floors without having to touch any part of the structure with their hands.

READ MORE: All of the “touch-points” for 177 Bothwell Street have been reviewed, said developer HFD Property Group, noting human touch had been “identified as a major factor in transmission” of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Computing giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise committed to a further decade at its technology refurbishment facility in Erskine following a move into upgraded space within its existing campus.

READ MORE: Hewlett Packard Enterprise employs about 400 people at the Bishopton Campus, where it has been in operation since the 2002 acquisition of Compaq. The site refurbishes millions of laptops, printers and servers annually, which are supplied to customers throughout Europe.

Also this week, defence and infrastructure giant Babcock International hailed a £1 billion rail track renewal programme contract for Scotland in a set of final results that swung to loss after a massive hit to its aviation arm.

READ MORE: The group, which owns and operates marine engineering infrastructure at Rosyth in Fife and also manages the Clyde naval base at Faslane, said it has deferred a decision on whether shareholders will receive a final dividend amid coronavirus uncertainty.

