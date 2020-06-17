LOCH Lomond Whiskies has hailed a new partnership with the European Tour that includes providing hand sanitiser on golf courses.

The distiller’s partnership with the tournament means its range of single malt Scotch whiskies will become the “Spirit of the Tour” throughout the UK Swing.

As part of the new relationship, Loch Lomond Whiskies’ hand sanitiser will also be available on every tee during each of the six UK events when the European Tour returns to action in July.

Loch Lomond Group said it was one of the first spirits companies in the world to utilise its existing resources and infrastructure to make hand sanitiser for the Covid-19 pandemic.

As an official partner of the European Tour’s UK Swing, the Scottish company will also support the launch of the new Golf for Good initiative, rewarding heroes of the pandemic such as frontline workers, and promoting the health benefits of playing golf.

Colin Matthews, chief executive of Loch Lomond Group, said: “The European Tour is one of the most internationally recognised and respected golf bodies in the world and we are delighted to become a key partner of the UK Swing.”

The European Tour will return to action initially behind closed doors in July with two events in Austria - the Austrian and Euram Bank Open - followed by the UK Swing.

The first event in the UK is the Betfred British Masters at Close House, Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Loch Lomond Whiskies has been the “Spirit of The Open” since 2018.