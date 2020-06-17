PLANS have been unveiled for what is claimed will be Glasgow’s biggest beer garden after lockdown.

The owners of the Rotunda building in Finnieston have submitted plans for the Cranside Kitchen, a new free-to-enter outdoor venue, open seven days a week with a food market and beer garden.

Under the plans, the areas currently used for parking and private patios, will be used as an outside space to offer meals, alcohol and other hot and cold beverages.

The centrepiece of the new Cranside Kitchen will be two “pergola” style marquees to cover customers, new trees and greenery, industrial walls, picnic tables and outdoor furnishings.

The current Rotunda parking area would be altered into the outside venue, which would also be a serving space for food, while the proposed beer garden would be to the rear corner of the premises. The venue would have a capacity for over 200 guests.

Cranside Kitchen is proposed to open as soon as Scotland enters phase two of the route map out of lockdown.

The company said strict social distancing guidelines will be in place, and there will be limits on numbers at any one time to avoid crowding.

Staff will be wearing face masks, gloves and a very strict two metre distancing rule will be in place across the site.

The venue will offer menus from five Glasgow restaurants including Rioja, Halloumi, Pickled Ginger, Kilmurry & Co and La Rotunda.

Business partners Kevin Campbell and Toni Carbajosa said the move will secure jobs.

Restaurateur Mr Carbajosa said: “We believe that a beer garden will be a great addition for the iconic site. We’ve been working with the local authorities and with the licensing board and are adapting our operations in line with guidelines.

“Our teams are excited to get back to work and customers can be assured that all the necessary safety measures will be in place before we open the public.”