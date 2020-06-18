By Ian McConnell

A SCOTTISH company aiming to tackle the major problem of charging electric vehicles for people without off-street parking options has raised £4.1 million to support development and growth of its “flat and flush” points.

Aberdeen-based Trojan Energy estimates 10 million people in the UK and 100 million in Europe park their vehicles on the street. It declared that switching to electric vehicles could potentially reduce European carbon dioxide emissions by more than 120 million tonnes annually.

The firm flagged its belief that, to date, councils have been reluctant to install on-street charging points because of their “cumbersome size and space requirements on pavements”. Trojan Energy notes its charging points are “flat and flush to the pavement, removing the need to sacrifice pedestrian space”.

It said: “Users simply carry a charging ‘lance’ in their vehicles and plug the lance into the connector point to start charging.”

Trojan Energy has received £1 million of investment from business angel syndicate Equity Gap, Social Investment Scotland’s SIS Ventures, Aberdeen-based Alba Equity and Scottish Enterprise’s Scottish Investment Bank arm. The equity funding unlocks a further £3.1m from state-backed agency Innovate UK.

The funding will enable Trojan Energy to advance testing and certification of its product, with the aim of installing the first 200 units for Brent and Camden councils in London by early next year. Trojan Energy plans to follow the roll-out of its on-street product with a similar driveway offering for homeowners, which it says will eliminate the need for posts or wall-boxes.

The company, while noting the UK remained its immediate focus, highlighted longer-term plans to export to other European countries, India and China, and its aim of capturing a large part of the “emerging global on-street charging market”.

Ian Mackenzie, chief executive of Trojan Energy and one of four founders who between them retain a majority stake in the firm, said: “This is such an important milestone. Ever since we started this business, we have wanted to ensure that the benefits of the low-carbon transition can be realised by everyone and not just those with a driveway.”

He added that the firm had "engaged in positive discussions with several councils throughout Scotland, all of whom are keen to see the results of the London roll-out".

Equity Gap director Fraser Lusty said: “Trojan Energy and its strong Scottish team...have brought their expertise from the oil and gas sector to partner with industry, energy suppliers and councils to help accelerate the adoption of EV-usage in dense urban areas where the technology is needed most.”