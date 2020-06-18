Much of the hospitality sector is said to be bitterly disappointed by the Scottish Government's move to take more advice on beer gardens reopening.

The Scottish Retail Consortium welcomed the announcement from the First Minister that some shops will be able to reopen this month.

Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement in Holyrood on Thursday that shops with outdoor exits and entrances will be able to reopen on June 29.

She said indoor shopping centres will need to remain closed, expect for access to essential shops, and should instead prepare to open in the third phase of the easing of measures.

However, Marc Crothall, chief executive for the Scottish Tourism Alliance, the representative body for Scotland’s tourism industry, said: "We acknowledge that many restaurants, hotels, pubs and golf clubs with an outdoor area which they had planned to open over the coming days will be bitterly disappointed that this will not be possible until the July 2 at the earliest.

"Having a chance to get some revenue coming in to offset the huge burden of costs that have had to be borne over the past 12 weeks would have provided some welcome relief for many.

"The July 2 date however will allow time for operators to become 100% familiar with the sector guidance and protocols for reopening which will be published later today and to plan and prepare for opening outside areas safely and for those that can be ready for full opening we hope on the July 15."

The STA is conducting research into the impact of the current two metre social distancing rule on business viability and employment specifically within the accommodation provider and restaurant sectors.

Results so far indicate that unless there is significant easing of the two metre rule, the majority of businesses within those sectors will lose between 50-70% of their business.

Mr Crothall said: "Indeed a worrying proportion have said that they would not open at all.

"We must however take positives from today’s announcement. We have are moving into Phase 2 and hopefully all being well, still on track for sector reopening on July 15. We also have a commitment from the First Minister that there will be a review of the two metre rule, something which we didn’t have until now.

"There is a balance between the health crisis and the economic crisis and we must not underestimate how important it will be for businesses to be able to open up in an economically viable way whilst at the same time importantly providing the necessary reassurance around safety to their employees, customers and our communities.”

David Lonsdale, the chief executive of the SRC, said: "Retailers have been eagerly awaiting a firm date for the reopening of shops that they can work towards.

Among other measures, it was also announced face coverings will be mandatory on public transport from Monday.

The chief of Taylor Wimpey has said the housebuilding giant will look to ramp up developments in areas outside normal commuter belts as the Covid-19 crisis increases the trend for long-term home-working.

Chief executive Pete Redfern said it is looking to buy land across the UK to take advantage of cheaper prices as the pandemic drives a boom in home-working.

It comes after the company raised £522 million through an investor cash call to help fund a land-buying offensive across the UK.

Taylor said the equity raise would help it capitalise on disruption in Britain's land market as result of the coronavirus crisis, which has created "short-term opportunities to acquire land from a broad range of sources at attractive returns and prices below pre-Covid-19 levels".

Mr Redfern said the pandemic is set to deepen trends for home-working even after the lockdown, increasing demand for properties in areas further out from big cities and for houses with space for home offices.

He said the group has already seen rising demand in recent years from buyers who work from home or have a partial weekday commute.

The coronavirus crisis will "increase that trend towards markets which are accessible and attractive places to live, but don't work if you have to be in the City every day of the week", he added.

The group said it received "strong support" for the share placing with institutional and retail investors, having originally aimed to raise £500 million.

Taylor placed 355 million new shares at 145p each, along with a subscription of 324,823 from directors of the firm and a retail offer of 4.9 million shares, including around £1.15 million from nearly 330 employees who took part.

Noodle chain Wagamama has said UK sales and earnings fell in its first quarter as the Covid-19 crisis brought an abrupt end to its run of strong trading.

The pan-Asian eaterie had seen UK like-for-like sales jump 8.4% in the first eight weeks of the year, but trading fell sharply in the final weeks of its quarter, with the government-mandated lockdown then seeing all its 151 UK restaurants shut their doors on March 23.

This left total sales in its company-run restaurants 1.2% lower in the 13 weeks to March 29, while Wagamama said gross profit fell 2.7% quarter on quarter to £33.2 million after the Covid-19 hit.

Its 55 franchised international restaurants suffered a 14.2% slump in sales over the quarter.

Restaurants in the US - which are now run as a joint venture after it offloaded an 80% stake in the chain - saw sales plummet 63% in the quarter largely as a result of the deal in January.

It also took a £4.5 million charge in its first quarter, including costs of the coronavirus crisis.

Emma Woods, chief executive of Wagamama, cheered an otherwise resilient performance.

She said: "I am extremely proud of the Wagamama team for such strong first quarter results and the cost effective way we temporarily closed the business.

"We are now looking forward to the safe reopening of our restaurants and welcoming our guests back to enjoy some noodles."

Wagamama's parent company The Restaurant Group (TRG) - which also owns nationwide chains such as Frankie and Benny's - recently announced plans for a rescue deal to close 125 sites and slash rents in a move that puts up to 3,000 jobs on the line.

The company voluntary arrangement (CVA) plans do not affect the Wagamama business, as well as several pubs and concessions TRG runs in airports.