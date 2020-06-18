A new partnership encouraging more black, Asian and minority ethnic students to carve out a career in brewing and distilling has been launched by Heriot-Watt University and a Scottish brewer.

The university, alongside the Glasgow-based craft-brewing and "clean water" company, Brewgooder, today announced a new four-year bursary starting from summer 2021 with the aim of improving diversity in the brewing industry.

The successful student will receive £2,000 each year by Brewgooder for a total of four years whilst studying on the BSc (Hons) Brewing and Distilling course based in Edinburgh.

In addition, Brewgooder has pledged to offer hands-on work experience with its award-winning team in Glasgow, providing invaluable industry experience.

Kirsten Nicolson, Operations and Logistics Executive at Brewgooder who graduated this year from the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD) at Heriot-Watt University, explains the bursary is part of a wider programme to boost diversity, saying: “This bursary is aimed at increasing the support and opportunities for black, Asian and minority ethnic would-be students to study brewing and distilling at a world class institution.

“We know it’s a small step towards greater diversity but it’s one we think is in the right direction, and should it prove successful it can be the blueprint for more of our own efforts, and those of other brewers and distillers to increase opportunity in our incredible industry.”

The ICDB at Heriot-Watt University is renowned for its excellence in learning and teaching.

Dr Dawn Maskell, who is the Head of the ICDB, today welcomed the announcement saying: “The partnership with Brewgooder is a fantastic initiative and is helping introduce more diversity into brewing and distilling.

“As an industry we know we have a way to go in encouraging more people from different backgrounds into the sector but the support of Brewgooder and this bursary is a positive step in the right direction.”

Further details on the bursary will be made available to potential students during the course application and admissions process for the autumn 2021 enrolement.

Scotland's first black Professor, Sir Geoff Palmer, taught at the university.

Sir Geoff was Professor of Cereal Science within the International Centre for Brewing & Distilling, which was part of the School of Life Sciences, when he retired in 2005.