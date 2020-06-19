GLASGOW’S Skypark business campus has signed up Black Rooster Peri Peri to open an outlet on Finnieston Street later this year.

The business campus has also submitted a planning application for a new “coffee pod”.

Skypark said the initial designs for the coffee pod in nearby Finnieston Square had been put together by Ingram Architecture & Design. It noted this would “take a modular form within a shipping container, comprising a glazed end wall with views into a seated area”.

It added that, to the front of the pod, a galvanised steel walkway with a hinge-up canopy would provide a serving area for takeaway coffee, “adding a new outdoor offer to Skypark’s services”.

Skypark noted that Black Rooster Peri Perei would be opening its 2,500 sq ft on a 15-year lease.